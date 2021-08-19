Nevada's Board of Health to consider mandatory vaccinations for college students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada’s Board of Health is getting ready to discuss whether or not they’ll require COVID-19 vaccinations for college students.

This could impact eight schools across Nevada including UNLV, UNR, CSN, and Nevada State College.

The meeting comes after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Medical Advisory Team recommended that Nevada require all college students show proof of vaccination prior to registration for the Spring Semester of 2022.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada reports 1.4K+ new cases, 25 additional deaths

The Board of Health will be holding that emergency meeting Friday to discuss vaccination requirements. It’s an item that was originally set for September but has been pushed up.

Meanwhile, it’s move-in week ahead of the fall 2021 semester for colleges and universities around the state. Campuses like Nevada State College has specific COVID-19 protocols in place to try to keep students safe.

“We have contactless move-in, that means when they get to the property they do not have to get out of the vehicle, an RA will go up to their car, scan a QR code, that code will let us know who they are. We’ll present them their key and they’ll be on their way to the building,” said Shenise Noel, director of housing for Nevada State College.

Face masks are also required for students and staff.

The Village, Nevada State College’s on-campus housing, will be home to more than 100 students with more than 7,000 enrolled for the upcoming semester.

The school has more than 300 beds with some units set aside for quarantine in case someone tests positive for COVID-19.

The housing units have a fitness center, pool, fully furnished apartments and in-unit washers and dryers.