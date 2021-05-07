COVID-19 DEATHS: 2 fully-vaccinated people in Clark County have died

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting that at least 2 people in Clark County have died after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Additionally, 23 people have been hospitalized.

The county has identified 141 breakthrough cases in Clark County as of April 29.

SNHD says that given the large number of people being vaccinated in the United States and the high level of ongoing SARS-CoV-2 circulation, thousands of symptomatic vaccine breakthrough cases are expected.

Because the COVID-19 vaccine does not fully eliminate the risk of getting the coronavirus, health officials say social distancing protocols and face coverings are still required and needed.

