COVID-19 cases increase, positivity rate stalls in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID-19 cases in Nevada have continued to increase and the test positivity rate has stalled.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada reports 462 new cases, 14 new deaths

This is happening as doctors across the nation are trying to prevent a fourth coronavirus surge, despite the vaccine rollout.

“If we don’t keep our guard up, wearing masks, we’re not going to get anywhere, we’re going to regress again,” says Dr. Constantine George.

This week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave an emotional plea after a nationwide rise in cases.

“Please hold on just a little bit longer, to get vaccinated when you can so that all those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends,” says Dr. Walensky.

In Nevada, the test positivity rate is low at 4.2 percent.

However, it’s been unchanged for days.

Since Friday’s report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, cases are up by 462 meanwhile the two week average is 196.

Testing has been on a gradual decline since January.

“The positivity rates are down here, Europe is on lockdown, the east coast numbers are spiking up, eventually you will see it on the west coast as well,” says Dr. George.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Dr. George says there is a delicate balance to avoid another surge and to keep Las Vegas on track as it reopens.

“You’re going to have risk of our numbers to go up as well, whether it’s the tourism influx and/or the locals here because we’re exposed working in the hotel industry,” says Dr. George.