Clark County School District releases statement after governor's announcement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District released the following after Gov. Steve Sisolak's announcement on Tuesday that school districts would be allowed to determine the next steps in the fight against the coronavirus.

We understand that Governor Steve Sisolak has announced updated guidance. We know how important this is to our community and the economy.

With the current school year scheduled to end May 26, 2021, CCSD schools will remain in their current educational models with elementary schools in face-to-face instruction five days a week and middle and high schools continuing with the hybrid instruction model. With the end of the school year approaching, we will remain in our current learning models so as to not interrupt the learning process for staff and students.

We will continue to require all students, staff and anyone in our school buildings to wear masks.

We appreciate the continued support of Governor Sisolak and local officials during this pandemic.

Additionally, we look forward to utilizing the Governor's new standards and working with our local officials so our students can have the most robust summer education offerings possible. Additional information will be forthcoming, however, we remain committed and focused on the goal of providing all students and families with excellent summer programming and full-time face-to-face instruction in August 2021 if they choose.

