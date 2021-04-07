Clark County School District in-person learning now includes all middle, high school grade levels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pre-K through fifth-grade students in Clark County School District are starting face-to-face learning five days a week. The district is also expanding its hybrid model to include all middle and high school grade levels.

Centennial High School in the northwest valley rolled out the red carpet for about 400 students Tuesday morning. Along with teachers and staff, CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara was on hand to welcome everyone back.

Supt. Jara noted that a lot has been done to get the district to this point and says that includes help from parents.

"Our parents have done an amazing job, almost became our adjunct teachers at home, and now to start sending them [students] back to school, it's a great day for us," he said.

"I really appreciate the work our parents have done for us this past year," he added.

Jara also made two other stops at valley schools.