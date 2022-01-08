Clark County reports largest one day COVID-19 case increase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District has announced the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the pandemic started.

As of Jan. 7, there have been 392,971 cases of COVID-19 reported in Clark County, which represents an increase of 6,110 cases over the previous day.

In addition, the Health District is reporting 15 deaths.

COVID-19 information is updated on the Health District’s Dashboard daily and can be viewed here.

“Today we are adding the highest daily COVID-19 case count and we are continuing to see a significant increase in cases especially as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “The best tools we have against COVID-19 are safe and effective vaccines. They are the best protection against severe illness and hospitalizations, and multiple vaccination clinics are available throughout Clark County.”

“We continue to see increases in the number of people getting tested, and in recent days the Health District has received as many as two to three times the number of daily lab testing reports we used to receive before the Omicron variant surge,” said Leguen. “We encourage people to get tested, especially after the holidays so they can take steps to protect themselves and their families.”