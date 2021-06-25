Clark County reporting 740 new coronavirus cases since yesterday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, the Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 257,961 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, an increase of 740 cases since yesterday. The Health District is also reporting an additional three deaths, bringing the total to 4,483. The community’s COVID-19 7-day test positivity rate is also on the rise, and these factors serve as a reminder for the public that the pandemic is not over. It is important to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others, including getting fully vaccinated and getting tested.

More than 800 new cases of the virus were reported for the state of Nevada.

In Clark County, 1,937,809 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 1,113,464 doses have been initiated, and 913,545 have been completed. More than 60 percent of adults 18 years of age and older in Clark County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 54 percent of those eligible (people 12 and older) have received at least one dose. More information about vaccination rates in Clark County is available at www.snhd.info/covid-cases [snhd.info] .

“As our community began the process of reopening, this increase in cases is not unexpected. However, it is preventable,” said Dr. Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “There are many preventive measures people can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 and to help keep the virus from spreading. People who are not vaccinated should continue to wear face masks, or better yet, make an appointment to get the vaccine or stop by one of the many locations that accept walk-in patients.”

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and conveniently available at Health District and partner pop-up clinics as well as pharmacy locations throughout the valley. Current clinic location information and registration links are available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine . Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic information can also be found online at www.NVCOVIDFighter.org . The site also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.

Based on the information currently available, the vaccines that are authorized offer protection against the new variants that are circulating. In addition to decreasing a person’s risk of getting seriously ill or being hospitalized, getting fully vaccinated is important to our efforts to stop new variants from spreading in the community.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who are not fully vaccinated and are close contacts of someone who has COVID-19 should get tested. Current COVID-19 testing site information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-testing . Community testing locations can also be found on the Nevada Health Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/ .