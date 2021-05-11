Clark County health officials worried about not reaching vaccination goal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Will Clark County reach its vaccination goal to fully reopen? The answer to that question has local health officials concerned as vaccination rates continue to decline.

Clark County is aiming for 60% of the eligible population to have at least one dose by June 1 to remove social distancing restrictions and fully reopen at 100 percent capacity for businesses. The date was set as a goal by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Dr. Brian Labus, a UNLV health professor, says this development is not unexpected.

