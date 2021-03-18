Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick reflects on 1 year of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A year this week we all became well aware of the coronavirus global pandemic public health and social distancing.

For the first time in history, the Las Vegas Strip went dark, devastating our tourism industry, resulting in job loss and leaving many in dire straits.

But there's new hope.

Tonight we speak with Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick about when the lights went out.

