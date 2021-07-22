Clark County adds rules to COVID-19 local mitigation and enforcement plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has released an amendment to the local mitigation and enforcement plan that was approved on July 20.

In addition to the new mask mandate for employees, the Clark County Commission is requiring all employers open to the public to post new signage that encourages vaccinated and unvaccinated patrons to follow the Health District’s guidelines on mask wearing indoors.

Suggested signage is available on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website, but any signage can be used as long as it includes the suggested SNHD language, according to the amendment.

Also, grocery stores, non-restricted gaming licensees at a hotel/resort property, indoor malls and other indoor venues hosting gatherings of more than 250 non-employee attendees are required to submit a COVID plan.

The plans must be completed by 9 a.m. July 26. Only one plan needs to be submitted per employer. Plans can be submitted here.

The amendment, effective July 21, will remain in place until Aug. 17 when the Commission will revisit the requirements at their regularly scheduled meeting on that date.