Biden administration, companies working on 'vaccine passport' standards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Biden administration is working with public and private companies to develop a standard for the so-called ‘vaccine passport.’

It’s called the Vaccination Credential Initiative. Right now, the groups are working on making sure your vaccine records will be verifiable and secure.

Dr. Brian Anderson, Chief Digital Health Physician, says creating a digital option would help people trying to return to work safely.

“So that their employer can help set those individuals up in an environment where they can have a degree of trustworthiness that their fellow employees are vaccinated that their patrons to that restaurant are vaccinated to ensure that that individual is safe, healthy. And won't transmit the disease to their grandparents back home,” Dr. Anderson said.

The app is expected to be available next month for companies to start using and hundreds have already signed on.

When it comes to your privacy, app creators say it will be up to you to make sure companies aren’t sharing that data with others by double checking the privacy policies.