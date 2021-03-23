'Back to Life' COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign launched in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “Back to Life” Black and African American COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Campaign was launched today in Clark County.

The campaign will address the disparity in the number of Black and African Americans in Clark County who have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District teamed up for the vaccine awareness campaign.

They say the campaign will consist of multimedia elements, community events, grassroots outreach, and social media efforts.

“Back to Life” will focus on encouraging Black and African American residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible; understand the importance of being fully vaccinated; counter vaccine hesitancy; and identify barriers that prevent access to vaccinations in some of Southern Nevada’s hardest-hit areas from COVID-19.

In addition, members of the newly created Southern Nevada Black Coalition were on hand at the event.

The coalition of medical professionals, elected officials, influencers, business, nonprofit, and faith leaders say they will work together to support the “Back to Life” campaign and initiative to Black and African American residents.

