4th dose, 2nd booster now available for select groups

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Omicron 'stealth', the new dominant COVID-19 variant world-wide has had people wondering when a second booster will be available. The good news tonight: It's here!

Marilyn Hayes, Las Vegas resident and Doolittle Senior Center member declares: "I have not gotten the virus and I don’t look forward to getting it."

The FDA authorized a second booster for Modena and Pfizer shots early Tuesday, but before shots could go in arms, the CDC had to review the information and then proceed to recommend and update new guidelines.

The Southern Nevada Health District got word late this afternoon and is ready for people to line up for another round of vaccinations.

Dr. Brian Labus with UNLV epidemiology and biostatistics shares: "Vaccination has worked in the older population and this is just continuing along that path."

After hearing the news, Hayes says she's ready to roll up her sleeve again.

When asked why she thinks it’s so important: "When you tell me and show me that more people are living. In the beginning, there were more people dying. So far it has been a wonderful thing to celebrate," says Hayes.

