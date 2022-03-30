Health District offers 2nd booster to adults over 50 in Clark County: Where to find a clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adults over the age of 50 can now get a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Southern Nevada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the recommendation on Tuesday, adding that the second booster shot is "especially important" for people older than 65 and for people over 50 with underlying medical conditions.

The doses are authorized for the approved mRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer. They are available to people regardless of which vaccines they originally received, officials with the Southern Nevada Health District said.

Moderna boosters have been authorized for people over the age of 18, and Pfizer boosters have been authorized for those older than 12.

The Health District encouraged Clark County residents who haven't completed their vaccination to do so. To date, more than 72% of eligible Clark County residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 58% have been fully vaccinated.

For those eligible, a second booster dose is available at the Health District's clinics at the following locations:



Arriba Las Vegas Worker Center (3020 E. Bonanza Rd. Ste. 190)

Boulevard Mall (3528 S. Maryland Pkwy.)

Centennial High School (10200 W. Centennial Pkwy.)

Cheyenne High School (3200 W. Alexander Rd.)

College of Southern Nevada - North Las Vegas (3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.)

CSN - West Charleston (6375 W. Charleston Blvd.)

Desert Pines High School (3800 E. Harris Ave.)

Divich Elementary School (9851 Donald Nelson Ave.)

Galleria at Sunset (1300 W. Sunset Rd.)

Givens Elementary School (655 Park Vista Dr.)

Sierra Vista High School (8100 W. Robindale Rd.)

Southern Nevada Community Health Center (280 S. Decatur Blvd.)

For location hours and additional information, visit the Health District's website here.