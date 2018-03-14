Your auto insurance rate may rise this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Do you want to pay more for your auto insurance? Of course not. But starting this summer you may have to. Contact 13's Tricia Kean explains.

"I think it's already too high now as it is," says local driver Dayna.

No one wants to pay more for auto insurance.

"My income is somewhat fixed right now. So it might be a little more difficult for me to pay more," says local driver Sue.

But starting July 1st, the state is raising the required levels for minimum coverage. That means: Bodily injury coverage per person will go from $15,000 to $25,000. Bodily injury coverage per accident will move from $30,000 to $50,000. And property damage coverage from $10,000 to $20,000.

"We want them to realize that, they're going to have more protection, which is to their benefit," says local State Farm agent Eric Moreno.

He says it's important to have the best protection possible.

"What consumers don't realize is that they can be held financially responsible for anything in excess of what their company is going to protect them for," says Moreno.

So how much is this change going to cost you? Well that depends on your current policy and how many cars you have.

"That can range anywhere from possibly $10 a month, all the way up to possibly $40-$50 a month," says Moreno.

That's $120 to $600 more each year. While she's not happy about it, local driver Sue says she understands.

"We have to have coverage, so we do what we have to do," says Sue.