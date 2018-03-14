Your auto insurance rate may rise this summer

Daniel Gutierrez
7:00 AM, Mar 14, 2018
8:35 AM, Mar 14, 2018

"Jesus. Where'd that guy come from?" "This driver wants us dead!" OK. Your road rage might not be this extreme.  But  according to AAA , almost 80 percent of drivers in the U.S. have expressed some sort of road rage in the past year.  The majority of drivers said they engaged in aggressive behavior, such as purposefully tailgating, yelling at another driver and honking to show annoyance or anger.  But 8 million drivers still engaged in what AAA called "extreme examples of road rage," which included getting out of their vehicle to confront another driver and ramming into another vehicle on purpose. SEE MORE:  You're Merging Wrong, And Now States Are Calling You Out To compile this data, AAA surveyed more than 2,700 drivers who were at least 16 years old and had driven in the past month.  AAA also determined men are three times more likely than women to engage in road rage behaviors like ramming other vehicles and getting out of their cars. And drivers in the Northeast are more likely to honk, yell and gesture angrily than those in other parts of the U.S.  That actually goes against a  recent study by Auto Insurance Center , which analyzed Instagram posts with the hashtag #RoadRage and found the most came from Los Angeles. New York City did come in second, though.  Of course, there's always the chance that more people in Los Angeles use Instagram for these type of posts than other cities.  Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, Chicago and San Diego rounded out the top five.  To help  prevent road rage, AAA says  people should — among other things — attempt to be forgiving of another drivers, maintain space around your vehicle and not cause other drivers to change their direction or speed. And if things get really bad, call 911.  This video includes images from Getty Images and a clip from  GAGA / "Road Rage." Trending stories at Newsy.com Stop Stealing Rocks From Gettysburg — They Might Be Cursed Pulse Nightclub Is Returned To Its Owner One Month After Mass Shooting The Internet Won't Stand For Tomi Lahren Likening KKK To BLM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Do you want to pay more for your auto insurance? Of course not. But starting this summer you may have to. Contact 13's Tricia Kean explains.

"I think it's already too high now as it is," says local driver Dayna.

No one wants to pay more for auto insurance.

"My income is somewhat fixed right now. So it might be a little more difficult for me to pay more," says local driver Sue.

But starting July 1st, the state is raising the required levels for minimum coverage. That means: Bodily injury coverage per person will go from $15,000 to $25,000. Bodily injury coverage per accident will move from $30,000 to $50,000. And property damage coverage from $10,000 to $20,000.

RELATED: 1 in 3 Nevada motorists may see rise in auto insurance rates

"We want them to realize that, they're going to have more protection, which is to their benefit," says local State Farm agent Eric Moreno.

He says it's important to have the best protection possible. 

"What consumers don't realize is that they can be held financially responsible for anything in excess of what their company is going to protect them for," says Moreno.

So how much is this change going to cost you? Well that depends on your current policy and how many cars you have.

"That can range anywhere from possibly $10 a month, all the way up to possibly $40-$50 a month," says Moreno.

That's $120 to $600 more each year. While she's not happy about it, local driver Sue says she understands.

"We have to have coverage, so we do what we have to do," says Sue.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Contact 13