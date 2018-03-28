Save money with price tag codes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Do you head straight to the sales rack when you go shopping? What if we told you, there's a secret way to know if your favorite store plans to slash prices even more. Contact 13 is helping you crack the code on store price tags.

"I go for the best deals," says shopper, Maureen.

"I definitely do because I'm a mom. So I'm looking for the deal," says shopper, Naomi.

Everyone wants a bargain. And when you spot something you really want, you may ask yourself: Is this full price? Clearance price? Will it get any cheaper? Well it turns out, the answer may be right on the price tag.

"It's kind of a cool hack for shoppers, to figure out what kind of deal they're getting," says Kyle James with Rather-Be-Shopping.com.

He says many stores have an internal pricing system showing if an item is marked down, or could be marked down again. For example, look at the clearance tags at Target. Look for the small number in the upper right-hand corner.

"It'll be a 15, 30, 50, 70 or 90. That's the percentage off the original price," says Kyle.

So if it's only 15 to 30 percent off and you're willing to wait, you could come back to find it at 50 to 70 percent off.

"Every 10 to 14 days, they'll mark those down again," says Kyle.

If you're heading to the Home Depot, be sure to look for prices ending with a 6 or 3. A 6 means it's on clearance and you have six weeks until the next mark down.

"After that six weeks, if they don't sell out, it gets marked down again and it will end in a three. That means you have three weeks until it's cleared out of the store and it's gone forever," says Kyle.

And Rather-Be-Shopping has codes for lots of other stores. At GAP and Old Navy: look for prices ending with 47 or 49 and 97 or 99. At J.C. Penney: prices ending with 97 are lowered every 2 weeks. And at Kohl's: look for codes in the right-hand corner, B.G.H. means buy one, get one half off. Shoppers we spoke with say, that's something they'll keep in mind.

"I definitely would pay more attention," says Naomi.

"We always try to find the best deals. It's worth it," says Maureen.

Rather-Be-Shopping is making it easy for you. They have a cheat sheet with all the price tag codes you need to know.