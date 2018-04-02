Las Vegas gas prices hit $3 for first time since 2015

Gas prices are on the rise again around Nevada and on Monday, the average price hit $3 for the first time since 2015.

Both Washoe County and Clark County were paying more than $3 after the weekend's price increase, the highest since September 2015, AAA reported. The average is $3 in Las Vegas, $2.99 in North Las Vegas, $3.01 in Henderson, $3.13 in Reno, $3.19 in Sparks, $2.84 in Carson City and $2.75 in Elko.

The current national average is $2.66, up from $2.32 last year, for regular gas.

With summer travel season almost here, AAA reported prices will continue to rise as we approach Memorial Day on May 28. Peak prices will likely be between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the final holiday weekend of summer, according to AAA.

Nevada prices jumped 8 cents in just a week as U.S. refineries continue to undergo routine spring maintenance. This is the season when refineries switch from producing their winter blend of gasoline and begin selling the summer blend, which is more refined and better for the environment, but also more expensive.

Gasoline prices are also being driven by higher oil prices. Crude oil was selling for about $65 a barrel on Monday. Oil prices have been steadily rising since last summer when oil was trading for about $40 a barrel.

Nevada's prices are also being driven by heavy travel demand and more people moving to Southern Nevada, AAA reports.

In 2015, the price spike above $3 in Nevada was largely due to an explosion at Exxon Mobil's refinery in Los Angeles, which drove prices in Las Vegas from $2.20 in February to more than $3.20 by May 2015.