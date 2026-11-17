LAS VEGAS — Federal officials are pointing to a router failure during routine maintenance as the cause of a nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday.

The hours-long ordeal impacted thousands of flights and disrupted passenger plans.

WATCH: Consumer watchdog shares next steps for travelers impacted by nationwide ground stop

Consumer watchdog shares next steps for travelers impacted by nationwide ground stop

I went back to Harry Reid International Airport Monday to check in on how travel was going.

We found passengers who said they had easy flights, despite not knowing if their trip would happen following the ground stop.

Not everyone’s been as lucky, with many people still dealing with canceled flights and luggage that made it to their final destination without them.

Channel 13 talked to Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, for insight on what to do next.

“If someone’s flight is canceled for any reason, it doesn’t matter why, whether it’s bad weather, a ground stop, a zombie apocalypse ... for any reason, you are entitled to a full refund," she said. "Including your baggage fees, your seating, the taxes, all of that kind of stuff. You get a refund unless you choose to re-book.”

With that in mind, we asked about luggage. Murray said if your luggage doesn’t land with you or goes on without you, the airline is required to get it to you, either at your hotel or by bringing it to your home.

She said heading into the holiday travel season means there’s time to prepare yourself for any unexpected issues.

Murray suggests packing a few days' worth of medications in your carry-on, putting trackers on your luggage and checking that you’ve given the airline you’re booked with the most up-to-date contact information.