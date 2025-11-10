LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Open enrollment for health insurance is underway, and as many people shop for plans, experts say scammers are also busy trying to take advantage of them.

Fraudsters are using fake calls, texts, and websites that promise “cheap” or “special” health insurance deals, but they’re really designed to steal personal information.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins speaks to an expert to learn some of the warning signs:

Scammers target health insurance shoppers during open enrollment, experts warn

Carrie Alberts, a Nevada resident, says she knows how easy it is to fall for an online scam. After being targeted before, she turned to Nevada Health Link this year and says the process felt safe and legitimate.

“I felt better when I saw everything and was talking with their brokers. I felt so supported, I knew there was no way that was a scam,” Alberts said.

Nevada Health Link Communications Officer Katie Charleson says scammers know people are shopping right now, and they’re paying to appear at the top of online searches.

“This is the time people are going in, updating their plans or looking for new coverage so you get scammers paying a lot of money to show up at the top of searches,” Charleson explained.

She says fake websites often promise “free quotes” or “special enrollment deals,” and may use similar names like “Nevada Health Coverage” or “HealthLink Nevada” to trick users into entering personal information.

Others send text messages that look legitimate. Charleson advises always double-checking that you’re on NevadaHealthLink.com, the state’s official website, and never sharing your Social Security number, address, or banking details.

The Federal Trade Commission also warns that scammers frequently use high-pressure tactics, such as claiming your coverage will “expire tonight,” to get you to act fast.

Charleson adds that legitimate representatives from Nevada Health Link will never cold-call or text you asking for personal information.

If you’re unsure whether a website, text, or call is legitimate, experts recommend contacting your health insurance provider directly.