LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Childcare costs continue rising nationwide, and for many Las Vegas families, especially single-parent households, traditional daycare just isn’t flexible enough to match their work schedules or their budgets.

Now, a growing public-private partnership is offering an alternative: licensed, in-home childcare designed around the needs of a 24-hour city.

Shakeria Hawkins tells you about this program helping local parents:

New In-Home Childcare Program Expands Options for Las Vegas Families

Stacy Walton has spent decades caring for children and says the in-home model offers something many families can’t find elsewhere.

“It’s more attentive, more versatile and slightly more affordable,” she said.

Walton joined Care Nevada in August, a program created to expand access to licensed childcare by supporting providers who operate directly out of their homes.

She says the number-one concern she hears from parents is cost, followed closely by quality.

“That’s usually the main part of the conversation… pricing and the quality of care,” Walton said.

The need in Nevada is significant.

“About 130,000 kids with working parents under the age of 5 in Nevada are not being cared for in licensed care,” said Janpeg Avignon with Access Community Capital.

Care Nevada launched two years ago to help fill that gap.

Today, 18 licensed in-home providers are operating across the Las Vegas Valley, each approved to care for up to 12 children.

Every provider undergoes state vetting to ensure they meet strict safety and education standards, something Avignon says gives parents peace of mind.

With the program already 50% full, parents aren’t just choosing in-home care for affordability; they’re choosing it for flexibility.

Some providers open as early as 5 a.m., stay open as late as 11 p.m., and a few even operate 24 hours, offering support for families working non-traditional shifts.

“If a parent doesn’t have access to care… their options are often a family member or unlicensed care, and unlicensed care is not regulated,” Avignon said.

For Walton, the work is personal.

“The ones who’ve aged out still come back and show me their achievements and that means everything to me. It keeps me going,” she said.

Care Nevada is continuing to expand and hopes to bring more in-home providers to neighborhoods across the valley. Families can check availability or learn how to apply on the program’s website.