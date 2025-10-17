Local Radio station KSHP offers free deals to federal workers during government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the government shutdown continues, federal employees across Las Vegas are feeling the financial strain of working without pay. But one local radio station is stepping up to help.

KSHP Radio is offering free and discounted gift certificates through its long-running program, The Shopping Show, to help families save money and enjoy local businesses — without spending a dime.

Hear from KSHP Radio about what they're offering federal workers during the government shutdown:

Las Vegas radio station offers deals for federal workers during shutdown

For nearly 30 years, The Shopping Show has connected listeners with discounted certificates to more than 410 local businesses — including restaurants, pet services, entertainment, and attractions. Some of the popular options include Farmer Boys, Jack in the Box, UNLV football games, and even Chippendales shows.

But now, KSHP is expanding its generosity.

“We want people that are affected — everybody can shop, whether you’re a government worker or not — but specifically for the government workers, we are going to give them $400 to $500 in free merchandise,” said Mark Hays, KSHP’s general manager. “All they have to do is come in and present an ID — and it’s not going to cost them any money.”

Retired federal worker Joe Topacio says KSHP’s program has helped him save money while trying out new restaurants around town.

“It saved me some money because I’m on a budget — retired,” said Topacio. “Another thing — we get to try restaurants that we’ve never tried before.”

Hays says the free vouchers for federal workers will remain available as long as the government shutdown continues — with one main goal in mind: to help families get through tough times.

“If we could just help one family, then we’re happy,” Hays said.

How to get the free deals

Federal workers can stop by KSHP in person Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. or call 702-221-1200 to place an order over the phone.

Address: 2400 S. Jones Blvd, Suite 3, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Phone: 702-221-1200.