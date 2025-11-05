Las Vegas shoppers turn to return & liquidation store MAC.BID for deep holiday discounts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As families look for ways to stretch every dollar this holiday season, more shoppers across the Las Vegas Valley are turning to return-and-liquidation stores, and one growing company is making a big impact locally.

MAC.BID, which opened its first Las Vegas-area store last year, now operates two locations, one in Henderson and another in North Las Vegas.

The concept is simple: offer returned, overstock, and seasonal retail items for a fraction of their original price, giving bargain-hunters access to brand-name products without the full retail cost.

For shoppers like Debbie, the savings are hard to pass up.

“I got three grandsons that go through charging cables like crazy, and you can buy a pack of these for $5 here.”

And customers say the treasure-hunt aspect is part of the fun.

“I’m renovating a place, so I’m finding good deals to decorate,” said shopper Lorna Spigmer, who scored a large rug for just $7.

How It Works

MAC-Bid offers two ways to shop:

Online Auction Warehouse — Customers bid through the MAC.BID app on higher-value items such as TVs, furniture, appliances, toys, and fitness equipment, then pick up purchases in-store. Bidding starts at $1.

Bin Shopping (Henderson only) — Thousands of items, from kitchen essentials to clothing and pet supplies, are placed in store bins. Prices drop each day until everything sells.

Co-founder Kellen Campbell says most items are returns, but still in great condition.

“When you buy something online, you don’t get to touch it first, so things get returned. But that doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with them," Campbell said.

He says shoppers can save up to 80% off retail, making this style of shopping especially attractive as prices rise.

Customers tell us once they try liquidation shopping, they’re hooked, and Campbell believes the value-driven model is here to stay as families look for smarter ways to shop.

With the holiday season here, MAC.BID says the earlier you shop, the better chance you have of snagging high-demand items.

For more details or to browse items up for bid, shoppers can download the MAC-Bid app or visit the Henderson or North Las Vegas locations.