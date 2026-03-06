Las Vegas restaurant says prices still high despite tariff pause

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Even though some tariffs have been paused or eased, many consumers are still seeing high prices and wondering why relief hasn’t shown up yet.

Recent news surrounding tariffs, including a federal Supreme Court decision pausing many of them, has been seen as a win for some businesses. But the impact at the checkout counter may take longer.

At Pinches Tacos in Las Vegas, co-owner Javier Anaya says his restaurant is still trying to recover from rising costs.

“We’re still trying to catch up,” Anaya said.

Earlier this year, the restaurant was forced to raise prices again.

“We just recently raised the prices on January 1st again, not because we want to make a ton of money,” Anaya explained. “We want to make sure that we’re making enough money to pay the bills right now.”

Even with some tariffs easing, Anaya says the math behind running a restaurant still adds up quickly.

“For example, our Asada is between eight to eleven dollars a pound,” he said. “When you break it down, that’s almost two dollars just in meat for one taco. That’s not counting your labor, rent, everything else.”

Those costs can make it difficult for businesses to lower prices right away.

Local economist Jeremy Aguero says policy changes like tariff adjustments don’t always translate immediately into lower prices for consumers.

“The level of uncertainty that exists relative to how long they’re going to exist… is making most businesses take a wait-and-see attitude,” Aguero said.

Inflation and ongoing supply costs can also play a role in keeping prices elevated.

Meanwhile, Anaya says his team is doing everything they can to keep the business running without passing too much of the cost onto customers.

“We’re also doing extra stuff, we do events at night,” Anaya said. “We do everything that’s possible to try to survive because the tariffs are still killing everybody.”

Experts say if you’re concerned about rising prices, it’s a good idea to ask businesses about cost increases and compare prices before spending.

