Las Vegas man loses $1,000 in car deposits without buying a vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man says he’s out $1,000 after putting down deposits at two used car dealerships, even though he never bought a car and says he never signed anything stating the money was non-refundable.

Veteran Donny Anderson says he believed the deposits were simply to hold vehicles while he continued shopping around.

“They didn’t give me any explanation and just said, ‘We’re not giving your deposit back,’” the 78-year-old said.

Anderson tells Channel 13 he left two separate $500 deposits at two different used car dealerships, Used Car Outlet and Newport Motors, while looking for the right vehicle within his budget.

At Used Car Outlet, Anderson was considering a Nissan Rogue but ultimately decided not to move forward after continuing his search.

“I kept looking for the right car,” Anderson said. “I was really hoping to find a Honda or Toyota.”

A few days later, Anderson visited Newport Motors, where he found another vehicle he liked, a 2009 Buick Lucerne. But just days after that, he again decided not to move forward with the purchase.

“I wanted something more reasonable, especially when it came to the monthly payments,” he said.

Anderson says he’s been without a car for nearly a year, relying on public transportation and rides from others, making the decision especially difficult.

“I’ve had a car since I was 14 years old, so being without one, especially at my age, has been difficult,” Anderson said.

When Anderson asked for his deposits back at both dealerships, he says he was told no.

Channel 13 reached out to both businesses for an explanation.

Newport Motors responded, saying that even without a written agreement, their deposits are non-refundable.

A local consumer attorney tells Channel 13 that under Nevada law, deposit disputes often come down to what’s in writing.

Without a contract, signature, or written disclosure, the policy becomes verbal, which can still be legal, but dealerships are generally expected to clearly disclose deposit terms upfront.

“If they had told me upfront, ‘If you don’t buy the car, your deposit is gone,’ I would’ve never put that $500 down,” Anderson said.

Anderson says Used Car Outlet later told him they would refund his money, but as of now, he says he has not received it.

Channel 13 was unable to reach the dealership to confirm whether a refund will be issued.

“My bank hasn’t received a refund,” Anderson said.

Now out $1,000, Anderson says he plans to take both dealerships to court. In the meantime, he hopes his story serves as a warning to others.

“I didn’t get a copy of anything, and I know better,” he said.

Consumer experts say before putting down any deposit, buyers should always ask if it’s refundable, get the terms in writing, and make sure the policy is clearly stated on the receipt.

