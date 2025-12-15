Las Vegas locals plan big trips in 2026 as travel deals take off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas may be a top destination for tourists, but when locals need a break, they’re looking far beyond the Strip.

From beaches to international escapes, many Las Vegans already have their 2026 travel plans locked in, and travel experts say now is the time to start watching for deals.

“I’m going to Florida in March,” said local resident Mario Gomez.

Others told KTNV they’re planning trips to the Dominican Republic, Hawaii, and beyond.

For some, the dream trip is still up in the air.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to one local who is still trying to find the right deal:

Josephine, a Las Vegas local, says she’s ready to travel, passport and all, but cost is the deciding factor.

“If I win the jackpot today, I’m out,” she joked.

According to a newly released 2026 State of Travel & Flight Deals report from Going, next year is shaping up to be the year of “one big trip.”

After years of frequent travel following the pandemic, many Americans plan to take fewer trips overall, but make each one more meaningful.

The report also shows airfare prices are improving, giving travelers more opportunities to save.

Travel experts say flexibility is one of the biggest money-savers. Flying midweek, choosing off-peak or shoulder seasons, and considering alternate airports can significantly lower costs.

Experts also recommend setting price alerts through tools like Google Flights and Hopper, booking domestic flights one to three months in advance, and international trips three to six months out. Using travel rewards or loyalty points can also help reduce the overall price of a trip.

Josephine’s final destination? Jamaica, after seeing a deal too good to pass up.

“Baby… yes,” she said.

Whether it’s a quick escape or a bucket-list vacation, experts say travelers who plan ahead and stay flexible are most likely to score the best deals for 2026.

