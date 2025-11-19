LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small Las Vegas family business is suddenly on the national stage after earning one of the biggest celebrity shoutouts possible: a spot on Oprah’s 2025 “Favorite Things” list.

Stingray Spot Remover, a locally made cleaning spray created by John Paul and Erika Daluz, was named one of Oprah’s top gifts of the year, with the media icon calling it “my favorite, favorite gift.”

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to the couple to learn the story behind the product and how they are handling the new demand:

Las Vegas family’s cleaning product lands on Oprah’s 2025 'Favorite Things' list

The business began in the couple’s garage back in 2014. At the time, John Paul could hand-fill about 2,000 bottles a month. Today, production has jumped to more than 8,000 bottles, a surge driven by Oprah’s unexpected endorsement.

John Paul says the moment everything changed started with a stain on Oprah’s white pants before a Broadway show earlier this year. A costume director grabbed a bottle of Stingray Spot Remover, used it backstage, and the product instantly worked.

“When Oprah promoted us, it literally spiraled into a major operation overnight,” John Paul said.

Erika says they never expected that one backstage moment would propel them into the national spotlight or leave them scrambling to meet demand.

The formula itself has a family origin story. John Paul says it comes from a natural cleaning solution his late father used for years. His father passed away the same year the business began, and his photo now hangs in the warehouse as a reminder of the inspiration behind the product.

“There are a lot of early mornings and late nights,” John Paul said. “And my son is only nine months old. Watching him grow while all this is happening, things have gotten quite different for us.”

Despite interest from major manufacturers, the Daluz family says they want to keep production in Las Vegas and keep the company family-run.

Stingray Spot Remover has also been featured on Good Morning America and continues to gain national traction.