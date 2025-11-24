LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanksgiving is just days away, and while many families are preparing to serve their favorite dishes, they may also be noticing higher prices at the grocery store.

Food costs continue to rise, but experts say you can still serve a full holiday meal without overspending.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to an expert to learn how to make sure this holiday meal doesn't eat away at your budget:

How to save money on Thanksgiving dinner as prices rise this year

Big retailers like Walmart, Aldi, and Amazon are offering Thanksgiving meal boxes starting at around $40 and up. But for those buying ingredients individually, there are several ways to keep costs under control.

Retail expert Stephanie Carls with RetailMeNot says the key is prioritizing the dishes that matter most and skipping the rest.

“Pick a few dishes that you care about and forget about the rest,” Carls said.

She recommends choosing store-brand products, which can save families several dollars per item, and making simple ingredient swaps that won’t impact flavor but can significantly reduce costs.

For the main course, Carls suggests buying a frozen turkey early, explaining that prices typically climb the closer you get to Thanksgiving Day. And while sides are essential to the holiday table, she warns they can add up quickly—so plan wisely.

Hosting a big dinner? Carls says there's no need to shoulder the full price alone. Potluck-style gatherings are becoming more popular and can cut your grocery bill by as much as half.

“People are planning ahead and keeping the menus tight, and everyone is pitching in,” she said.

To avoid unnecessary markups, experts also advise against last-minute grocery runs, which often lead to higher spending. And don’t overlook extra savings opportunities.

Carls says stacking discounts, such as promo codes, store loyalty rewards, and cash-back offers can significantly lower your bill.

“Any savings that you can stack… that’s going to help those savings add up. And none of this is extreme, it’s just smart,” she said.

Even with Thanksgiving right around the corner, Carls says it’s not too late to sign up for rewards programs and activate promo codes. Shoppers can start saving immediately and still make the most of holiday deals.