LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson woman is warning online sellers and holiday shoppers to take extra precautions after a few of her packages were damaged or disappeared while using eBay labels and UPS Store services.

Shakeria Hawkins shares her story and talked to experts to learn what to do to prevent this from happening to you:

Henderson woman warns others after $4,000 holiday shipping 'nightmare'

Constance Carlson says she shipped four pieces of high-end Bang & Olufsen audio equipment in October. But only one made it safely to its destination. Three others arrived damaged and one never arrived at all.

“We sold a CD player, speakers, a subwoofer… all high-end equipment,” Carlson said.

Because she did not buy additional shipping insurance, Carlson says she lost nearly $4,000 and was unable to receive reimbursement from either eBay or the UPS Store.

“If you’re shipping expensive items, make sure you get the insurance,” she said.

Carlson is now sharing her story in hopes of preventing others from experiencing the same problem during the busy holiday shipping season.

“You want to make sure everything inside is secure,” she said.

Six Risks That Can Damage Packages

According to eBay, six common factors can cause items to be damaged in transit:



Drops

Compression

Vibration

Temperature changes

Moisture

Air pressure

The company recommends using a strong box, plenty of padding, and tightly sealed packaging to reduce the risk.

What to Do If Something Goes Wrong

UPS and The UPS Store urge customers to:



File a claim immediately if a package is lost or arrives damaged

Track every shipment from start to finish

Consider purchasing additional insurance when shipping fragile or expensive items

Experts say just a few extra steps, including proper packing materials and added insurance, can make a major difference in preventing costly losses.

Carlson hopes her experience encourages others to prepare before sending out valuable items this holiday season.

“Do your homework and make sure everything’s right,” she said.