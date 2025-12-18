Henderson woman faces sticker shock as auto repair bill nears $3,000

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson woman says what she expected to be a simple car battery replacement turned into serious sticker shock and a repair bill close to $3,000.

Shakeria Hawkins looked into her complaint and shares what drivers should know as auto repair costs keep climbing:

Judy Williams says her car battery died on Sept. 6, prompting her to stop at Purrfect Auto Services on Valle Verde in Henderson. She expected a quick and affordable fix.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, it’s a battery, how bad can that be?’” Williams said.

But Williams says she was stunned when she was quoted $700 just for the battery. Once her car was put on a lift, she says the estimate quickly grew.

“They said it would be a little over $3,000 for everything,” Williams said.

The total estimate included the battery, installation, and a new alternator. Williams says these repairs were an expense she did not expect or budget for.

“I’m on a fixed income. That’s more than a month’s wages for me,” she said.

Feeling overwhelmed by the cost, Williams reached out to Channel 13 for help. To better understand whether the charges were out of line, Channel 13 spoke with a third-party mechanic.

That mechanic says prices for batteries and alternators have climbed in recent years and that a bill like Williams’ can fall within a normal range, depending on the type of vehicle and labor involved. However, the mechanic also emphasized that sticker shock is becoming more common as auto repair costs rise nationwide.

Experts say drivers should always receive clear estimates, understand their options, and give approval before any repair work begins.

“I’m out $3,000,” Williams said.

And Williams is far from alone. New Consumer Price Index data shows auto repair costs are climbing across the country. In fact, auto repair costs in 2025 are up about 15% compared to this time last year.

“Am I financially pinched? Yes,” Williams said. “But I will survive.”

Consumer advocates say as parts and labor continue to get more expensive, drivers should ask questions, request written estimates, and never feel pressured into repairs they don’t fully understand.

