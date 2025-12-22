Gift cards purchases surge as last-minute holiday go-to, but experts warn scams are on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With just days left until Christmas, many Las Vegas shoppers are turning to gift cards as a quick and easy last-minute option. But consumer experts warn that convenience can come with risks.

Some shoppers, like Ashley Leads, say they’re skipping gift cards altogether this year, focusing instead on experiences or physical gifts.

“Gifts we found kind of just end up in our wallets,” Leads said. “I still have a gift card from last year that I didn’t use.”

Others say gift cards are the perfect solution when time is running out.

“I’d rather get a gift card and call it a day,” said Kema Larou. “It saves me time.”

Many shoppers agree they’re hard to beat for convenience.

“It’s the easiest and most convenient gift,” said Roberto Pineda.

According to the National Retail Federation, gift cards are the second-most popular holiday gift this season, with total spending expected to reach nearly $29 billion.

Cards from major brands like Target, Starbucks, Sephora, Disney, and Chipotle rank among the most popular heading into 2025.

But as gift card sales surge, so do scams.

Consumer advocates warn scammers often target shoppers during the holiday rush, stealing card numbers before the cards are even used. Experts recommend checking cards carefully for signs of tampering before leaving the store and always keeping receipts.

They also stress never sharing gift card numbers or PIN codes with anyone, and remembering that no legitimate business or government agency will ever demand payment using gift cards.

Despite the warnings, many shoppers say gift cards are still welcome, especially practical ones.

“I like McDonald’s and gas gift cards,” Pineda said.

Experts say if someone ever pressures you to pay using a gift card, that’s a red flag. Hang up, don’t pay, and report the scam.

