LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When the check engine light turns on, most drivers know it’s a warning they shouldn’t ignore. But a new national study shows many Americans are doing just that, not because they want to, but because they’re worried about the cost.

According to a recent report from SaveMaxAuto, nearly seven in ten car owners say rising auto costs are causing stress, and one in three say it’s leading to anxiety.

The financial pressure is pushing more drivers to delay or skip vehicle maintenance altogether.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins stopped by a local auto shop to see if that's happening here in the valley:

Drivers delaying car repairs as costs rise, study finds

Some Las Vegas drivers say they try to stay on top of repairs to avoid bigger problems down the road.

“Once I see that light come on, I’ll try to figure it out as fast as I can,” said driver Jay Vite.

Bryan Aguilar agrees, saying he pays close attention to how his car feels before deciding what to do.

“Depending on how bad the car is shaking or moving, I’ll try to get it in as soon as I can,” Aguilar said. “Sometimes it’s something small, like a water pump or fuel pump.”

But not everyone has the financial flexibility to act quickly.

To see whether local mechanics are noticing the trend, we visited Wally’s Precision Auto Care in Las Vegas. Owner Jeff Korhonen says check engine lights are a daily issue.

“We see a lot of check engine lights,” Korhonen said, adding that his shop sees three to five vehicles a day come in with warning lights already on.

Korhonen says rising costs are affecting everyone, including the auto repair industry.

“Our industry is no different than grocery stores,” he said. “Prices are going up everywhere.”

Even so, Korhonen urges drivers not to ignore warning signs. Leaving a check engine light on can make it harder to register a vehicle and may lead to more serious and expensive repairs if additional problems arise.

In some cases, he says, the issue can be as simple as a loose gas cap, something that’s inexpensive and quick to fix.

For drivers like Vite, knowing how to handle minor repairs offers some relief.

“I’ll usually do repairs on my own,” he said.

Experts say catching issues early can help drivers avoid unexpected breakdowns and costly repairs, even during tough financial times.

