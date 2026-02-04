Credit scores are falling nationwide. What can you do to boost yours?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If your credit score has slipped recently, you’re not alone.

A new WalletHub report shows credit scores declined in all 50 states in 2025, including right here in Nevada. Financial experts say high interest rates and growing credit card debt are major reasons behind the nationwide drop, but there are steps consumers can take to bounce back.

Shakeria Hawkins explains what's behind the decline and the steps you can take to start boosting your score:

Las Vegas resident Casey Bell says she’s careful about paying her bills, yet her credit score still surprised her.

“To be honest with you, my credit score should be high,” Bell said.

When she checked her score, it was 530, a number she wasn’t expecting.

“I’ve gotten a credit card. I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do,” Bell said.

Local financial expert Brad Zucker says high interest rates and rising credit card balances are driving much of the decline.

“American families now carry an average credit card balance of about $11,000,” Zucker said.

He adds that missing payments or only making minimum payments can hurt your score even more — especially when high interest keeps balances from shrinking.

“You don’t want to skip payments,” Zucker said. “The minimum is OK, but you really want to make an effort to pay more than that and get that debt down to zero as quickly as possible.”

So, what can consumers do right now?

Zucker recommends starting by paying down balances and sticking to a clear strategy.

Two popular methods include the snowball method, which focuses on paying off the smallest balance first, and the avalanche method, which targets the highest-interest debt to save money faster.

He also recommends avoiding credit cards for certain purchases.

“Medical bills, emergency room visits, and late-night food delivery can add up quickly. If you do that a few nights a week, you’ll definitely feel it when the bill comes at the end of the month, so you have to find ways to cut back on expenses,” he said.

Zucker also points to a potential opportunity for Las Vegas workers. With the new “no tax on tips” policy now in effect, he says workers should avoid spending that extra income and instead use it to reduce debt.

If you have a consumer-related question or issue, Shakeria Hawkins is here to help. Reach out to her below or email shakeria.hawkins@ktnv.com.