Counterfeit prescription drug scams on the rise, and what experts say you should watch for

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Buying medication online may seem convenient, but experts warn it can come with serious and even dangerous consequences.

Counterfeit prescription drug scams are on the rise, and online sales are making it harder than ever for consumers to tell what’s real and what’s not. These scams don’t just cost people money; they can also put their health at serious risk.

Las Vegas resident Dana Hargrove is a pharmacy technician, so she understands firsthand how important it is to buy medications from trusted sources.

“I know exactly where to go to get my medicine and what to look for,” Hargrove said.

“I don’t shop for stuff like that online,” she said. “I would rather go in-store to be safe than sorry.”

Experts say that level of caution is smart.

Frank Teruel, a chief financial officer with Arkose Labs, tracks consumer and cyber scams. He says counterfeit prescription drug scams are a growing problem, fueled largely by fake ads on social media platforms like TikTok.

“The National Board of Pharmacy says about 90% of online pharmacy websites are illegal,” Teruel said.

Teruel explains that many of these websites look legitimate, but the medications they sell can be improperly made, contaminated, or not contain the correct drug at all.

“Why is it a problem?” Teruel said. “Because it’s easy access, and it’s way cheaper than normal.”

Unlike other scams, Teruel says these schemes put more than just your wallet at risk.

“This is different because you’re risking your health,” he said.

One major red flag? Websites that don’t require a prescription.

“If it doesn’t require a prescription or any medical consultation, that should be a red flag,” Teruel warned.

He also cautions consumers to be skeptical of prices that seem too good to be true.

Experts say the safest option is using a local pharmacy or a verified online pharmacy approved by your doctor or insurance provider.

That’s exactly what Hargrove plans to keep doing.

“If I’m not sure, I’ll ask the pharmacist,” she said. “Because I’m still learning.”

Teruel also warns that buying medication online can put your personal information at risk, as scammers may use those purchases to steal sensitive data.

