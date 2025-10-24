LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With tariffs and market changes pushing up car prices, more people across the Las Vegas Valley are turning to used cars as an affordable option.

But consumer attorneys say if you’re not careful, that “good deal” could end up costing you thousands.

Consumer Watch: What to know before buying a used car in Nevada

Las Vegas local Marie Sepian says she thought she found a great deal when she purchased a used 2024 Honda Civic from a small East Las Vegas car lot.

“This car had 13,200 miles on it and looked in excellent shape,” Sepian said. “I asked them if it had been in an accident, and he swore there were no accidents.”

But later, Sepian discovered the car had major structural damage, something she says the dealer never disclosed.

Her attorney, George West, says stories like hers are all too common. He represents clients across the valley who end up with hidden fees, undisclosed damage, or overpriced add-ons buried in their contracts.

“Warranty, maintenance programs — those are all itemized very carefully on the second page of the contract, which no one looks at,” West said. “I get calls all the time — people say, ‘They loaded me up on $3,500 worth of products I never consented to.’ Well, yes, you did — it’s right there on the second page.”

West’s advice for anyone buying a used car:



Read the entire contract carefully, especially the second page where add-on products are listed.

Request a fresh vehicle history report (like Carfax) — and ask the dealer to pay for it.

Get an independent inspection from your own trusted mechanic before you sign anything.

Walk away if the dealer refuses either of those requests.

West also warns that a dealer cannot legally change the price of a vehicle based on whether you’re paying in cash or financing — something that happened in Sepian’s case.

“On the loan documents, it said $31,999 as the sale price of the car, but it was advertised as $21,999,” Sepian said.

After that experience, she says she found a much smoother process at a larger dealership.

“I went to CarMax last month — no haggle, no problem,” she said. “It went perfect. I got a 2020 Jeep Cherokee.”

And remember — in Nevada, there is no grace period to return a car once you buy it. As soon as you drive off the lot, the vehicle is yours.

Experts say the best protection is knowledge: take your time, read every line, and never feel pressured to sign before you’re ready.