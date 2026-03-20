LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Keeping your car clean in Las Vegas is becoming more expensive, and for many drivers, those routine washes are starting to add up.

On average, drivers in the valley are paying between $10 and $15 for a standard car wash. While that may not seem like much, the cost can quickly climb for those washing their cars weekly or more.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins has what you need to know before your next wash:

Car wash costs climb in Las Vegas: Here’s how drivers are saving money

“I used to pay like $16 or $17 every time,” said Las Vegas driver Xavier Butron.

Butron says keeping his Bronco clean was becoming a regular expense. To cut costs, he switched to a monthly membership.

“I have the membership, so I pay like $28 a month,” he said.

And he’s not alone.

A nationwide report shows car wash prices vary widely, from just a few dollars for self-service bays to more than $70 for full-service washes. Even basic automatic washes typically range from $10 to $15, with premium options costing even more.

With prices rising, some drivers may consider washing their cars at home. But experts say that may not always be the cheapest option.

“If you wash at home, it’s about a hundred gallons of water used, and here it’s about 30 gallons, and we recycle about 80% of that,” said Vinnie Dinatale, director of marketing at WOW Carwash.

Between water usage, cleaning supplies, and time, the cost of washing at home can add up, sometimes making the savings smaller than expected.

That’s why some drivers are turning to memberships, especially those who wash their cars frequently.

“If you get the membership, you can come up here every day all day,” said driver Nagee Young.

Experts say there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Whether you choose to pay per wash, sign up for a membership, or wash your car at home, the best option depends on your routine and how often you clean your vehicle.

For those looking to save, WOW Carwash will offer one free wash on Tuesday, March 24, during its Community Appreciation Day at all of its Las Vegas locations.

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