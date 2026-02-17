Car Prices in 2026: Experts say deals exist, if you know where to look

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you thought 2025 was an expensive year to buy a vehicle, 2026 may not bring much relief, but automotive experts say deals are still available if buyers shop strategically and stay flexible.

For many drivers, rising repair costs and aging vehicles are forcing tough decisions about when to upgrade. That’s the case for Las Vegas driver Byron Aguilar, who says he loves his 2001 car but knows it may soon be time for something newer.

“In my mindset, newer car, newer everything, so you shouldn’t be having issues,” Aguilar said.

According to automotive expert Brian Moody, vehicle prices this year are expected to look very similar to last year.

Moody says the biggest factor impacting price is vehicle type.

“Large, popular SUVs, there’s usually little to no discount on those,” Moody said. Right now, the average new vehicle price is hovering around $50,000, while used vehicles average just over $26,000. Experts say buyers looking to save money should consider smaller SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks, or lightly used vehicles.

Moody says many buyers assume used cars are always cheaper, but financing can change that.

“Sometimes a new car can cost about the same as a used car, because used car interest rates are often higher than new car rates,” Moody said.

Experts say comparison shopping is critical. Buyers are encouraged to check multiple online marketplaces, including Capital One auto marketplace and CarGurus, to compare pricing and inventory.

Another growing opportunity for savings: used electric vehicles.

“A used electric car still under warranty can be 40, 50, even 60% less than what it cost new just a few years ago,” Moody said.

Moody also warns buyers to avoid car loans longer than five years, calling them a major financial trap because buyers can end up paying significantly more in interest.