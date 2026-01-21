LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas shoppers may soon notice a new option at checkout: paying with Bitcoin.

A growing number of local businesses are accepting the digital currency, following a national trend showing Bitcoin payments gaining traction among merchants looking to cut costs and attract new customers.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins spoke to a local business owner who has started accepting Bitcoin and what it's meant for his business:

Bitcoin payments expand in Las Vegas as more businesses turn to digital currency

“We’re accepting Bitcoin now, and we’re getting a lot of people using it,” said Mike Peterson, owner of Bouncy World Mega Playground & Café near Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Peterson has been in business for about a decade and recently added Bitcoin as a payment option. He says the response has been immediate.

“As of today, we’ve seen about 20 to 30 people use it so far,” Peterson said.

According to a new report from BTC Map, the number of businesses accepting Bitcoin jumped 53% in 2025, with more than 11,000 new merchants added nationwide in just one year.

Jeremy Querci, a Bitcoin consultant with Sovreign, says rising costs are pushing business owners to look for alternatives to traditional payment methods.

“The cost of doing business across the board is going up, and business owners are looking for ways to cut costs,” Querci said.

He adds that Bitcoin payments can also be simple for customers.

“You scan a QR code, and it’s an instantaneous payment,” Querci explained.

Experts say one major reason adoption is accelerating is Square’s recent move to offer Bitcoin payments to millions of U.S. businesses, with no processing fees through 2026.

For small businesses, that can be a big advantage as inflation and credit card fees continue to eat into profits. Peterson says business has been slow, and he’s hopeful offering Bitcoin helps bring in more customers.

“Compared to credit card fees, it’s a lot less,” Peterson said. “That’s why I’m excited — it’s just a fraction of what credit cards charge.”

While Bitcoin payments are still relatively new, experts say they could offer benefits for some businesses and consumers, including lower fees and added security, as adoption continues to grow.

If there's an issue impacting your wallet that you want Shakeria to look into, send her an email at Shakeria.Hawkins@KTNV.com, or click the banner below: