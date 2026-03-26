LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’re looking to refresh your yard this spring, you don’t have to spend a fortune to do it. From low-cost flowers to long-term investments like shade trees, experts say there are plenty of ways to upgrade your outdoor space without breaking the bank.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins visited a local planet nursery to learn more:

Affordable spring plants: What Las Vegas residents can buy on a budget

As temperatures warm up across Las Vegas, many residents are heading to local nurseries but sticking to a budget.

“I have no more than $100 to spend,” said Las Vegas resident Anna Martinez. “Plants that don’t use too much water is important for me.”

Experts say that’s a smart strategy, especially in the desert, where water usage and maintenance costs can quickly add up.

According to Matthew Fichera, regional general manager at Moon Valley Nurseries, some of the most budget-friendly plants start at under $20.

“For someone on a budget, what is the best plant or flower to kick off the spring season?” asked Shakeria Hawkins.

“We’re actually driving by right now, it’s the gardenia,” Fichera said.

Gardenias, along with plants like Bells of Fire and Tecoma flowers, can add color and fragrance to your yard without stretching your wallet.

But for homeowners looking to make a bigger impact, experts say it may be worth considering the long term.

“Some of our shade trees are fast-growing… they give us instant shade, instant cooling, and they can actually lower your heating and cooling bills through the season,” Fichera explained.

While those trees can cost a few hundred dollars upfront, they may help reduce energy costs over time, making them a smart investment for some homeowners.

For others, like Martinez, it’s all about enjoying the season while staying within budget.

“Spring is great,” she said.

Experts say whether you’re spending $20 or a few hundred, the key is choosing plants that will last, so you’re not wasting money replacing them later.