Construction on new Dream Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Strip put on pause

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New reports say that construction on the "Dream Las Vegas" hotel is on hold, for now.

President and CEO Bill Shopoff says time is needed to finalize the financing plan for the construction of the hotel, which is being built on Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to a statement given to Channel 13, Shopoff says additional work like permitting and other non-construction tasks will continue when the project is complete.

It's set to have more than 500 rooms and suites, as well as eight food and beverage venues and 26,000 square feet of casino space.

