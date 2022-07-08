Developers break ground for new Dream Hotel and Casino on south Las Vegas Strip

Watch Now
Dream Hotel and Casino opening in 2024 on south Las Vegas Strip

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 19:02:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The Dream team gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new lifestyle hotel and casino on the south end of the Las Vegas strip.

The hotel is known for their chic boutique style.

Dream Hotel is privately financed and will sit across from the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign.

The hotel is expected to be 20 floors high with over 500 guestrooms, a day club, nightlife and a unforgettable dining experience.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Steve Sisolak said the casino is important to our economy and work force.

"There are 4,000 trade workers that are going to be working on this project, that is an amazing accomplishment," Sisolak said.

The Dream Hotel is expected to open in late 2024.

