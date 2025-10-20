Construction on Brightline West station set to affect traffic in the southern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the southern valley will want to allow some extra time in their commutes as Brightline West construction brings work to Las Vegas Boulevard.

The work includes removing the existing center median, installing a box culvert, and realigning a sewer line to support future station and roadway enhancements.

The work begins Oct. 23 along Las Vegas Boulevard between Eldorado Lane and Robindale Road.

2024 COVERAGE | Brightline West holds Las Vegas groundbreaking

Brightline West holds Las Vegas groundbreaking

Here's a breakdown:

On Thursday, Oct. 23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., crews will remove the center media on Las Vegas Boulevard. Travel lanes will remain open, but drivers are advised to use caution.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 27, sewer line improvements for the Las Vegas station will reduce southbound lanes from three to two for three weeks.