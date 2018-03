Residents may see construction crews at a series of mines near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads starting on Monday.

State officials say that about 40 of the mines have become a public safety hazard and need to be filled in.

The first few days will involve construction crews grading to make the dirt roads passable. The fill-in work on the mines won't happen until later in the week.

Project coordinators say the fill-in project will not impact any trails in the area.