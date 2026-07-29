Construction closes west entrance to Valley of Fire for remainder of 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Visitors hoping to make a trip to Valley of Fire State Park soon will want to plan ahead.

That's because beginning Aug. 3, the west entrance will be temporarily closed Monday through Friday.

This is to allow construction of a new entrance lane and an additional fee booth, intended to improve park access and reduce wait times for visitors, according to park officials.

The west entrance will be open Friday through Sunday under normal operating hours, but visitors planning a trip to Valley of Fire Monday through Thursday should plan to go to the east entrance.

Park officials said the construction work is expected to continue through the end of 2026.

