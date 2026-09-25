Companies sue Nye County over data center development ban

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A pair of companies are suing Nye County over their ban on data center development.

CDDC, LLC and 9 of a Kind, LLC own nearly 911 acres along Carpenter Canyon Road and Nevada State Route 160.

For years they've sought to build the Manse Technology Center, also known as the MTC Project.

Their attorneys suggest the Pahrump Regional Planning District essentially green lit the plan, causing the companies to heavily invest.

But last month the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted to ban data centers in the Pahrump area and Water Basin 162.

Nye County approves data center ban, working on development agreement for future

The companies believe the abrupt change is a violation of their State property rights.

"Petitioners are entitled to develop their property under their common law property rights that existed long before the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission’s zoning designation of specific plan on the Petitioners property, which is a void zoning designation because it is vague, standardless, and encourages arbitrary enforcement," the lawsuit reads.

Lawyers for the companies say they've followed all County zoning laws, even conforming to changes last made in 2023.

Sean Dalesandro, developer of Manse Technology Campus, provided KTNV with this statement.

"Manse Technology Campus proceeded with its data center project because Nye County’s zoning laws permitted it. Because our project complied with Nye County’s zoning, we made substantial investments toward the project and acted in lockstep with Nye County’s consistent positive guidance throughout the development process. Nye County then adopted Ordinance No. 631, disregarding our substantial investments in reliance on existing zoning, changing the rules after the fact and writing the change to reach backward. Earlier this month we filed a petition asking the court to review questions that should be of concern to everyone. We are asking the Court to confirm that when Nye County, adopted the ordinance it did not keep faith with firmly established principles, which mandate that an ordinance must be lawfully adopted, applied and uphold a principle that protects every landowner here: you should be able to rely on your property's zoning, the county's guidance, and the county's own process when you invest. If your zoning can be undone at any time, then property rights become property privilege and that should concern every property owner in Nye County. "

We will continue to follow all new developments regarding Nye County data centers and any decisions that come associated with them.

