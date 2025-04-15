Community shares their thoughts on passing of casino co-founder and philanthropist Elaine Wynn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elaine Wynn, co-founder of Mirage Resorts and Wynn Resorts, has died at 82.

She played an instrumental role in shaping the modern-day Las Vegas, from the Golden Nugget to The Mirage, establishing the paradigm for everything that followed, including Bellagio, Wynn and Encore resorts.

Channel 13 spoke one-on-one with her to reflect on the legacy of The Mirage as it closed its doors last year.

As the largest individual shareholder of Wynn Resorts, Ms. Wynn wielded significant influence, not just as an investor, but as a steward of a vision that transcended mere entertainment.

She understood that Las Vegas was not just a destination; it was an experience—an ever-evolving tapestry woven with threads of art, culture, and the human spirit.

Through the Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation, she actively supported community organizations aligned with her passions, including the proposed Las Vegas Museum of Art.

After news of her passing was made public, officials and community members quickly shared their thoughts and condolences.

"Donna and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn this morning. Not only was Elaine a visionary Las Vegas businesswoman, but she was an unparalleled philanthropist with a deep love for improving education and bettering her community. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family and loved ones."

"Elaine Wynn was a force in business, education, philanthropy, and in every room she entered. My heart is with her loved ones and all those who, like me, were inspired by her fierce commitment to our state and its future."

"I’m incredibly saddened to hear about Elaine Wynn’s passing. Elaine was a trailblazer and a role model who showed us how strong women lead the way. She played an integral role in helping make Las Vegas the world class-destination it is today and gave back to our community through education and the arts. She was also a dear friend, and this is a tremendous loss. My thoughts are with her loved ones and everyone who knew her."



"I’m honored to have known Elaine, and to have seen her passion for Las Vegas first hand. She cared so deeply for our community, and whether it was education or the arts, she never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand. Nevada has lost a giant today, and we’re all going to miss her. My thoughts are with the Wynn family in this time."



“Elaine Wynn was an inspirational, pioneering woman. In business, she helped build the iconic Las Vegas Strip into what we know it as today. Through her philanthropic work and public service, she was an unflinching, passionate advocate for Nevadans, especially for our public school students. Her impact was felt in the community for decades, and it will continue to be felt for many years to come. My Senate colleagues and I offer our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the late Elaine Wynn. Her impact on Las Vegas was profound. As an instrumental philanthropist, she encouraged the evolution of culture in the city. She will be remembered for her dedication to our arts community."



“Las Vegas lost one of its true caretakers today. There are no words to express my sadness of losing a dear friend. I extend my sympathy to her family who she cherished, and her friends, and, quite honestly, to anyone whose life she touched.



“Many people may never know just how much she did to improve their lives, as she was instrumental in delivering so much to our state and community. Elaine was an incredible businesswoman because she put her employees and customers at the center of every decision she made. Her trailblazing philanthropy touched the lives of millions — whether it was a kid playing after-school sports, a struggling student who was able to graduate, UNLV, a kid who received a food backpack for the weekend, or any family enjoying the arts.



“On a personal note, Elaine was not only my dear friend, but also an important mentor. While I am enormously sad, I can’t be anything but truly grateful that I was able to know her and learn so much from such an amazing human being.”

"Elaine's impact extended far beyond the resorts she shaped — she helped improve public education, supported cultural institutions, and delivered steadfast leadership on national and local boards."

"All of Las Vegas is saddened by the loss of Elaine Wynn. I have known Elaine since I was a student at UNLV, and she has impacted my life in so very many ways. Elaine has been a force for compassion, the arts and philanthropy in our city for many decades. Her spirit, creativity and caring nature will live through her foundation, the many projects she has had a hand in and the many lives she has touched. I look forward to the future opening of the Las Vegas Museum of Art that she had partnered with the city to create. I join with my fellow citizens in expressing my sincerest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. She will be missed."

"As an educator, I've seen firsthand the role Elaine Wynn played in improving the lives of our children. She believed every child deserved a chance to succeed, and she backed that belief with bold action. She didn't wait for someone else to fix the system, she rolled up her sleeves and led the way through her involvement in Communities in Schools and chairing the Nevada State Board of Education. We are forever grateful for her vision, leadership, and heart."

"A visionary leader, philanthropist and cherished benefactor, Elaine Wynn was a champion for the arts and education who helped make The Smith Center a reality. Elaine’s generosity, grace and passion will continue to inspire generations to come.



We are deeply saddened by her passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and all who were touched by her remarkable life."

"We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn, and send our condolences to her daughters, grandchildren, and her many close friends. As co-founder and one of the largest shareholders of Wynn Resorts, she helped to create and grow the company to become the most esteemed luxury resort brand in the world. Her many talents and special touches are indelibly imprinted on the company and still evident throughout our resorts.



"Elaine cared deeply about the employees of our resorts. The current and former employees who worked alongside her to create Wynn and Encore Las Vegas cherish the many fond memories they have of her, especially of when they opened Wynn Las Vegas with her 20 years ago this month."



"She was a tireless advocate for Las Vegas, for children and their education, and for the arts. We’re grateful that the enduring sense of philanthropy she instilled in our company continues to this day."

"The UNLV family was profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of business entrepreneur and philanthropist Elaine Wynn today. Her advocacy for UNLV and education at all levels in Las Vegas could be seen in her dedication and generosity as a founding member of the UNLV Board of Trustees and active engagement with the university for 25 years, including her tenure as board chair. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Elaine’s family at this time."



"The Las Vegas Aces organization joins the Las Vegas community in mourning the loss of Elaine Wynn. She worked tirelessly in helping improve the lives of others in our community through her philanthropic work. Elaine was a generous and caring person who transformed the area through her tireless advocacy, especially through education reform and the arts. Elaine was a dear friend to Mark Davis and a huge supporter of the Las Vegas Aces. Our hearts go out to her family and friends."

"The Raiders Family is mourning the passing of Elaine Wynn, a trailblazing leader in the Las Vegas community and a dear friend to Mark Davis. A strong supporter of the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas and the construction of Allegiant Stadium, Elaine was a tremendously successful casino executive, businesswoman and a pioneer in the gaming industry. Her professional influence and her philanthropic efforts will always be felt throughout the Las Vegas community and beyond. The deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with Elaine's family and many friends."

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to support the construction of the Las Vegas Museum of Art.