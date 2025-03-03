Community raises thousands for family of local bartender killed in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Helping a family in mourning is exactly what Good Pie Pizza Bar in the Arts District is doing.

All the money from a new specialty drink and pizza deal will go directly to the family of bartender Hope Ritter, who was shot and killed two weeks ago.

WATCH | Locals remember Hope Ritter after she was shot and killed in downtown Las Vegas

Local bar to hold fundraiser for daughter of woman killed in downtown Las Vegas

“I think it’s phenomenal. I think what they’re doing is a great step up, especially for the family. I could only imagine how devastating that must be," said Las Vegas local Jonathan Bokum.

On February 15, police say two men shot and killed Ritter while she was sitting in her car with a friend after work.

That friend called the police.

This transcript shows a portion of the call between the friend and a 911 dispatcher:

"There's two bullet holes in the window and she is bleeding out. She's dead," said Ritter's friend.

"Who shot her?" asked the dispatcher.

"I don't know. They were covered with masks. I'm lying in the passenger seat," said the friend.

WATCH | New 911 call details moments after killing of bartender in downtown Las Vegas

Police arrested18-year-old Philip Strong and 20-year-old Charles Wright for the deadly shooting. Both are facing open murder charges.

Meanwhile, since the shooting, the community has stepped up by helping Ritter's family in several ways.

She leaves behind her 10-year-old daughter.

“It’s going to take money to raise her daughter. Mom’s not around anymore, so we need to help her," said Good Pie Pizza Bar bartender and server Natalie Ott.

Sunday, Good Pie Pizza Bar, Ritter's former workplace, hosted a fundraising event featuring a new drink called "Hope's Eternal."

“It’s a really yummy cocktail," Ott said.

Ott tells me it has Hope's favorite alcohol, Jameson, plus the flavor profile is cucumber, the name of Hope's dog.

The drink is $14, and all the money raised goes to the family.

They also offer a pizza deal. If you donate at least $50 to Ritter's family, Good Pie will give you a free small Brooklyn Cheese Pizza.

Good Pie tells me they plan to offer the Hope's Eternal drink and the pizza deal for the near future, continuing to collect more money to donate to the family.

Her latest workplace, Atomic Liquors, also hosted an event last week to raise money and created memorials to honor her.

The community has continued to give to a GoFundMe Pagecreated by several of her coworkers.

As of Sunday night, the total has exceeded $30,800. The money will go towards caring for her 10-year-old daughter.

“I think it’s terrific; I just think it’s awesome they’re showing awareness," said Nick Steffes, glad to see the community giving back.

“The friends and family that she left behind must be horrified and must really appreciate the fundraising that the local people have set up for her," said Las Vegas local Chloe Sullivan.

Several workers at Good Pie Pizza Bar tell me they want to see support continue to grow for Ritter's family, raising as much money as they can for this mourning family.