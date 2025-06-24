HENDERSON (KTNV) — I am happy to report that 10-year-old Henderson youth baseball player Colston Delk, who I did several stories on this past year, has beat cancer after a long and hard fight against the disease.

WATCH | 10-year-old Henderson baseball player Colston Delk declared cancer free after tough battle

Colston Delk, the 10-year-old Henderson baseball player, has beat cancer

It truly was his family's worst nightmare. Colston started his battle with cancer at 9 years old after complaining of pain in his legs.

Colston's mother, Samantha, told me he had tumors in his legs, pelvis, and abdomen, but after five rounds of chemotherapy, 20 surgeries, two bone marrow transplants, and 13 sessions of radiation — and four rounds of immunotherapy — Samantha tells me he is cancer free.

When I spoke with Colston, he told from the start that the love and support in the hospital was a "game changer" for him.

"The doctor said when I was in there, there was more people in my room in one day than there was in the whole entire floor in a month," Colston said.

He is now enjoying his summer with Major League Baseball. He will be an honorary player on a new club ball team until he can get his strength back to play baseball again.