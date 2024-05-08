Sports heroes cheer on 9-year-old little leaguer battling cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Colston Delk is like many 9-year-old's across the valley. He loves baseball but, playing little league this season had him complaining of leg pain.

"My mom thought it was growing pains and I didn't know what it was but, I kind of thought it was growing pain because it hurt," he told Channel 13's Tricia Kean.

His mom, Samantha Delk, didn't notice any other symptoms or warning signs. "No weight was lost no loss of appetite no lack of energy nothing," she said.

However, Colston says suddenly the pain became unbearable.

"My legs started to hurt and I couldn't walk and couldn't get out of bed."

With that sudden extreme pain, the Delk family realized what Colston had been complaining about was much more than growing pains.

After multiple doctor visits, in just a matter of days, Samantha confirmed the family's worst fear.

"And I said is this cancer? And she goes '90% yes' and I was like okay...so I think I knew it before anyone else knew it."

Colston has tumors in his legs, pelvis, and abdomen.

The family say Colston is in for a year of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation.

That comes with up to a two year treatment plan, but Colston is optimistic because of the love and support all around him.

COLSTON: "The doctor said when I was in there, there was more people in my room in one day than there was in the whole entire floor in a month."

TRICIA: "So you have a lot of love and support, that must make you feel good!"

COLSTON: "Yes there was a ton of people."

In fact, on a 10-day mission to life his best life, VGK hosted the Delk family inside the Fortress recently where they were sending messages of love and support. The family then also traveled to California to meet Angels great, Mike Trout.

Hometown Major League Baseball hero Bryce Harper sent Colston the following message.

"You will get through this, much love from me, my teammates, and everyone around."

Former Las Vegas Raider quarterback Derek Carr also sent a message to Colston.

"Keep believing keep fighting and just know there are people who've got your back man."

Colston's dad is a Henderson firefighter and they've all shown their support. In fact, they have done a recent hair shaving event in a show of support for Colston's chemo battle.

Colston's big sister, 12-year-old Addison is enrolling in home school so she can be by his side during his fight.

"I'll be at the hospital more with him and like around him more and sitting by him in bed and play games with him when he needs it and stuff like that," she told us.

It's that family support that the Delk family hopes will help lift Colston's spirit as he's faces this cancer battle head on!

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for Colston Delk.