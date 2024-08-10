Bullhead City aims to create 'historic' river cleanup with your help

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) — City officials in Bullhead City are aiming to create a "historic" event on Tuesday by inviting residents to participate in a river cleanup.

Why is this event happening? It starts with caddisflies.

If you find swarms of caddisflies to be a nuisance, the city agrees with you. That's why the Bureau of Reclamation is conducting a low-flow event to suppress the caddisfly populations.

They've done this numerous times before by reducing the amount of water released from Davis Dam to half a unit. This upcoming one is on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Previous low-flow events have proven to be very effective at reducing the caddisfly population in the city,” said Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter. “We’re thankful to the Bureau of Reclamation for working with us around power and agriculture needs to find a time to do this.”

Bullhead City said unique opportunities stem from these low-flow events.

“It’s been a few years since the city last organized a large-scale cleanup of the river,” said Cotter. “During the next low-flow event from Davis Dam, I’d like to see us put on a historically large event.”

South of the dam, the city said the exposed riverbed and banks will be accessible for people to travel along during the low-flow. This will make it easier for trash collection in areas that are normally hard to reach.

Bullhead City is teaming up with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and the Laughlin Tourism Commission to get the word out on this cleanup.

They're not only inviting you, but also your friends, your coworkers, or anyone who has an interest in cleaning up the Colorado.

“We encourage creative participation and cooperation,” Cotter said.

"We’re asking all property owners along the river to take advantage of this opportunity to clean the spaces around their docks and river banks. Caddisfly larvae like to attach themselves to the undersides of boat docks.”

But remember, safety is still key.

The city said the river shore is uneven and slippery, making it difficult to traverse for some people. Not to mention that it's still summer, so you should factor in the heat. Bring plenty of water, and also wear a hat, sunglasses, gloves, protective footwear, and sunscreen.

People and groups who reach out to the city ahead of event will have water, trash bags, and logistical support provided for them, the city said.

Getting involved requires only a few simple steps.

Bullhead City participants, contact Casey Lemmons with the City Manager's Office at (928) 763-9400 ext. 8500, or via clemmons@bullheadcityaz.gov.

Laughlin participants, contact Carrie Larson with the Laughlin Chamber at (702) 298-2214, or via carrie@laughlinchamber.com.

“We have several areas we’ll be working to clean,” said Cotter. “It will be well organized and directed by City staff in Bullhead and the Laughlin Chamber in Laughlin.”

Lastly, the city is encouraging participants to share their involvement online by sharing pictures and using the hashtag #BullheadRiverCleanup.

“It’s not a historic river cleanup if no one hears about it,” said Bullhead City Public Information Officer Mackenzie Covert. “We want everyone to encourage their friends and family to join them, and we hope they share their pictures of their trash hauls with us online.”