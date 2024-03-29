Advocate groups working on plans to conserve Colorado River

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — How the Colorado River will be managed after 2026 is still up in the air, but now another idea on how to do so is on the table.

RELATED LINK: Lake Mead could reach lowest water levels in 2025, report shows. But that could change.

This comes as the federal government will soon figure out how to manage the river and reservoirs after 2026 to preserve it for decades to come.

Right now, ideas are being submitted. Weeks ago, two ideas were sent to the Bureau of Reclamation, one from the states up the river and another from the lower states, including California, Arizona and Nevada.

Conservation groups came together with their own proposal with more of a focus on environment concerns. Next, the Bureau of Reclamation will consider all options to ultimately make a plan.

Environmental group to submit proposal on Colorado River's future

A public input period is expected at the end of the year.